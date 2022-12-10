Zion Williamson Ends Game With 360 Windmill Dunk And The Suns Were Not Pleased

Zion Williamson decided to end last night’s New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns game with an absolute statement. The star player delivering a 360 windmill dunk in the remaining seconds of the game, essentially showing up the Suns.

The display of power obviously did not go over well with the Phoenix Suns who were trailing to the New Orleans Pelicans by multiple points with just a few seconds remaining.

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN… ZION WILLIAMSON. pic.twitter.com/MhjV7Zpl0R — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) December 10, 2022

The play quickly went viral both on the ferociousness of it but also the unwarranted circumstances. In the final seconds of the Pelicans 128-117 victory over the Suns, Williamson got the ball at the end of the court with nobody in front of him. Rather than just doing a regular dunk, Zion went all in. I’m talking like NBA Jam slam dunk style.

In video footage of the play, you can even hear the Pelicans broadcaster say “no,” right before Zion slams the ball down.

The Suns obviously were not pleased as we may now officially have a rivalry between both teams. After Zion dunked the ball, words were exchanged and even the Pelicans mascot held back Jose Alvarado at one point!

Pierre holding back @AlvaradoJose15 is one of the best things I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/4aIUfPucUp — Pelicans SZN (@DADCAGG) December 10, 2022

After the game while speaking with reporters, Zion “apologized,” saying what he did was out of character. But he then justified it by saying that the Suns ended the Pelicans’ championship dreams last year by knocking them out of the Western Conference playoffs.

"That was a little out of character for me. But you gotta understand … They sent my teammates home last year.”



Zion speaks on his late 360 windmill dunk during the Pelicans-Suns game. He kept receipts ✍️ pic.twitter.com/OmLHkDBnTt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 10, 2022

Zion’s no fool. He understands how important having a pumped up Pelicans home crowd is going to be throughout the season. By showing off with that 360 dunk, he is not only getting them amped up, but also his teammates. He also had plenty to celebrate. Zion capped off an impressive night that saw him score 35 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

The Pelicans have been playing great lately and are showing no signs of slowing down. They are currently in first place in the Western Conference with a record of 17-8. Meanwhile, the Suns are right behind and in third place at 16-10.

You can be sure that the Suns won’t forget Zion showing them up last night. So get ready for some fireworks whenever both teams play each other.