Zion Williamson And Parents Sued By Tech Company For Failing To Pay Back Million-Dollar Loan

Videos by OutKick

The offseason woes continue for Zion Williamson.

First, rumors swirled that the New Orleans Pelicans would trade the former No. 1 overall pick. Then, there’s that very public, ongoing battle with former porn star Moriah Mills.

Now, Williamson has a lawsuit on his hands.

A California-based tech company called Ankr PBC is suing the 23-year-old — along with his mother and stepfather — for allegedly failing to pay back $1.8 million of a $2 million loan.

(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Ankr, who was attempting to make Williamson a celebrity spokesperson, claims it made the loan to the family in September 2021. The company then assisted Williamson with community events and provided him a personal chef and physical trainer.

Williamson’s stepfather, Lee Anderson, acted as his business manager and demanded $150,000 up-front, according to the lawsuit.

Zion Williamson Should Bounce Basketballs, Not Checks

While repayment of the loan was due in August 2022, Anderson repeatedly requested extensions.

When Ankr finally received a $25,000 check from the stepfather, it bounced.

In July 2022, Zion Williamson signed a five-year, $194,300,000 million contract with the Pelicans. So it’s hard to imagine he wasn’t good for the $2 million.

But Ankr’s lawsuit adds some context.

“Anderson represented that the loan was urgently needed, as the family had taken on expensive investments including the purchase of certain real estate in New Orleans and could not meet their obligations due to the temporary suspension of payments from Williamson’s sponsorship deals resulting from an injury,” the lawsuit stated.

(Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

Further, Ankr and Anderson “entered into a forbearance agreement in which the company agreed not to sue if it received repayment of $500,000 by April 25 [2023],” the Associated Press reported.

And the rest of the debt was due July 6.

That didn’t happen, though. And Ankr is now suing for the $1.8 million that remains unpaid.

But hey — at least they’re not threatening him with a sex tape.