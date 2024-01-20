Zamboni Driver Fired For Peeing In Arena Basement Drain Is Now Suing Red Wings

Videos by OutKick

Al Sobotka is a Detroit Red Wings legend.

No, he never suited up or put on skates. But for 51 years, he was the best damn Zamboni driver an NHL franchise had ever seen. That is, until, one fateful day in February 2022 when a co-worker spotted him peeing in a basement drain and reported him to HR. The Red Wings fired him over it.

Sobotka has now filed an age and disability lawsuit, alleging the higher-ups at Red Wings parent company Olympia Entertainment engaged in a cover-up scheme, per the Detroit Free Press.

A few weeks before the peeing incident, Sobotka, said VP Tim Padgett approached him in a Zoom meeting and said: “You’re getting old.” He was 68 at the time.

(Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images)

Were The Red Wings Unfair To Al Sobotka?

Sobotka says the peeing incident was the result of benign prostatic hyperplasia, a condition that makes it difficult to regulate urination.

Olympia, of course, said the man’s age and prostate issue were “not taken into consideration at any time.”

(Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images)

Sobotka even wrote the president and CEO of the Red Wings, Christopher Illitch, to ask the team to spare his job.

“Chris, I’m sure you heard that I was terminated,” Sobotka wrote. “I don’t think I deserve it. After 50 seasons of hard work, countless hours, holidays, missing out with the family … I would hope you had it in your heart for another chance.

“I would love to go (out) on my own and retire; I have much respect for you and your family … I’m begging you, this is killing me.”

(Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images)

Al Sobotka was a fixture and a fan favorite at Little Caesars Arena. His claim to fame was spinning octopi over his head whenever fans threw them on the ice.

C’mon, Red Wings.

If we can have an 81-year-old dementia patient running the country, I see no reason why a 70-year-old with incontinence can’t drive a Zamboni for as long as he wants.

Maybe just get him a diaper or something.

