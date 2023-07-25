Zambia Has Played One Game But Is Already On Its Third Goalie

Videos by OutKick

It has been a rough start to the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the African nation of Zambia.

The team is ranked No. 77 in the world, so while it may have gone down to Australia and New Zealand knowing it had an uphill battle ahead of it, there’s no way the team expected this.

After just one game, the Zambian national team is already down to its third-string goalie.

Now, even if you’re not a soccer aficionado, you’re no doubt aware that goalkeeper is one of the most important positions in soccer. So, yes, this sort of thing is a bit of a problem.

Especially when you consider the team is facing a pool that includes Japan, Spain, and Costa Rica.

Yes, an uphill battle indeed.

The Zambian women’s soccer team walks out of the tunnel ahead of their World Cup match against Japan. (Photo by Maja Hitij – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

It Has Been A Brutal Start To The World Cup For Zambia

Hazel Nali was the Zambian’s No. 1 netminder going into the tournament. However, just days before the first match of the tournament against Japan, she was ruled out with a torn ACL. That meant that Catherine Musonda got the nod.

Japan always fields a competitive team at the Women’s World Cup, and it shelled Musonda, scoring four goals. However, in extra time, Musonda was dealt her second yellow card which meant a red card. She got the boot, and Eunice Sakala entered the game in relief.

Sakala is just 21 years old and this was her international debut. Her first taste of World Cup action? Trying to stop a penalty kick from Japanese striker Riko Ueki who drilled it into the back of the net to cap her team’s 5-0 win.

Musonda’s red card means that she’s out for Zambia’s match, which is against the No. 6 team in the world, Spain. This likely means that after playing just a few minutes, Sakala will get her first international start.

Zambia and Spain play Wednesday at 3:30 am.

