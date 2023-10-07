Zack Moss Fantasy Show Is Over As Jonathan Taylor Is Back And Richer Than Ever

Videos by OutKick

OK, Zack Moss fantasy owners. You’ve had your fun. Now the guy who took Jonathan Taylor in the first round — despite not knowing if he’d even play this season — finally gets his redemption.

Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts have agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract extension, including $26.5 million guaranteed. Per OutKick’s Armando Salguero, the deal makes him the third-highest paid running back behind Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara on an annual average basis.

Taylor was slated to make $4.3 million this season under the final year of his rookie salary. Now, the 24-year-old will make an average of $14 million per season.

(Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Colts fans are dancing in the streets, and Taylor will be eating good at St. Elmo’s tonight. (Have some shrimp cocktail for me, JT.)

The extension comes after a months-long standoff between the two sides. Taylor, one of the best running backs in the NFL, wanted to be paid accordingly. Jim Irsay, the Colts’ super bizarre owner, said no one would miss the team’s best player if he were out of the league.

Yeah, he really said that.

#Colts owner Jim Irsay: “If I die tonight and Jonathan Taylor is out of the league, no one’s gonna miss us. The league goes on. We know that. The National Football (League) rolls on. It doesn’t matter who comes and who goes, and it’s a privilege to be a part of it.” — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) July 30, 2023

Jonathan Taylor is a go for Week 5.

The former NFL rushing leader last played on Dec. 17 when he injured his ankle. That eventually required surgery. And he’s been rehabilitating since.

In his absence, Indy looked to Zack Moss. And he made fantasy owners very happy for a couple weeks in 2023 — with 66 carries for 280 yards, a rushing touchdown and a receiving score over three games.

But now that Taylor’s back, who should you start?

Despite not having played in almost nine months, JT is ready to go. He was a full participant on Thursday and Friday, and that could be great news for fantasy football managers.

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Colts host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday — a team Taylor has historically struggled against. The most rushing yards he’s ever recorded in a game against the Titans is 70.

Still, Jonathan Taylor should be in your fantasy starting lineup this weekend. Healthy for the first time in a long time, No. 28 is coming back with a vengeance. And against a wildly inconsistent Tennessee team, Taylor could be just the spark the Colts needs to push them over .500 and secure their spot atop the AFC South.

Appreciate your service, though, Zack Moss.