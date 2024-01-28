Zach Wilson’s Girlfriend Nicolette Dellano Tears Up Bora Bora, NFL Script Grocery Store Cookies & AFC/NFC Championship Pizzas

Videos by OutKick

Plot twist! I’m working this morning!

Why was I up at 6:30 this morning pumping out Sunday Screencaps for SeanJo? Because I’ll be on the road to Detroit here in a few hours and I have a room just outside Ford Field where I’ll be hanging out for the NFC Championship game with friends and like 30,000 Lions fans who will be inside for the watch party.

The mission is simple: Be there in case the Lions pull off an NFC title for the first time in team history.

Let’s face it, if the Lions win, it’s going to be worldwide news and as a Big J internet blogger, and now an OutKick Senior Editor — Content Development, it’s my duty to develop content.

Then, on Monday morning, SeanJo will pick up my shift in case I’m hungover in a Detroit hotel room after partying until 3 in the morning.

Other than that, I don’t have a grand statement prepared for this morning. Let’s go have a fun Sunday.

Screencaps Jr.’s team finally won a 5th & 6th grade city rec basketball game

Season update: I think they’re now 1-5 and it took a nailbiter against the team with a kid who is like 6’1 and 250 pounds and can just stand straight up and pull rebound after rebound.

I told Mrs. Screencaps that unless Jr.’s team started throwing hips into him and pushing him out, it was going to be a disaster. The last two minutes of the game might’ve been the most stressed I’ve been over a sporting event since Super Bowl LVI.

6th grade Shaq just kept grabbing rebounds. He’d miss an easy shot. Rebound. Shot.

It went on for what felt like hours.

I’ll just say I about lost it with 1:30 on the clock with the good guys winning by four as 6th grade Shaq was at the foul line and our coach is giving directions to Screencaps Jr. that he had to body Shaq to keep him from rushing in for the rebound on a miss.

Shaq misses and Screencaps Jr. not only doesn’t body Shaq, he goes straight into the lane and towards the basket. I might have to start recording the games so we can analyze the footage as a learning experience, but in the end, Jr.’s team held on and it was finally a happy afternoon at the gym.

Do you hate Rob Manfred? This might change things a little

• Brett B. writes:

Long time reader. First-time contributor. This is too cool of a story not to share.

My friend is a teacher at Parkersburg High School in the Wood County School District in West Virginia. He started a Sports in American Culture class a few years ago and has put in a lot of commitment to make it as real-world experiential as possible by getting influential figures in sports to speak in a Q&A setting with his classes via Zoom. These names include Bob Costas, Scott Van Pelt, Joe Montana, Joe Mazzula, Andy Reid, John Stockton, Billy Beane, Joe Lunardi and several others. I’m sure I’m leaving out big names, but those are front of mind.

Most recently he had Rob Manfred on Zoom engaging with roughly 80 of his students. He took several questions from students including a few from our shortstop (I’m the assistant baseball coach at the high school). Kids being kids, our shortstop popped in at the very end and told Manfred his dream is to go to a Yankees game and asked if there was any way he could help make it happen. Manfred immediately gave out his email over the call, told the student to send him the game he wanted, and said he’d make it happen.

Making time alone as the commissioner to hop on a call with these kids is impressive, but going above and beyond like that says a lot. He’s earned several fans for life in our community from this interaction.

The BOTS are getting aggressive!

• Duke in NE Ohio writes:

The BOTS are getting aggressive with their replies to mowing. Beware.

Enjoy the games in Detroit [today]. Love what you do for the real America.

That State of Economics

• Mike N. wants to know what Jared P. thinks of this prediction:

The GDP growth in the U.S. for 2023 was great. Unemployment is great. The stock market is great. Through 2019 the federal government has spent $3T-$4T each year. In 2020 – 2023 spending was $6T/ year. We borrowed even more with the national debt in 2019 at $22T and today at $32T. Consumer spending is following suit right through everything costing 35% more than 2021. Global GDP is $102T.

Basically the economy will continue to grow, unemployment will be fine, and the stock market will chug along as along as we borrow and spend the extra $2T each year into perpetuity which will happen under either Biden or Trump. So at the end of the next president’s term, the national debt will be $42T. Even with China flat lining, they will keep buying enough treasuries during this time period.

Even with the U.S. borrowing rate exceeding the U.S. GDP and the Global GDP rates, the “tipping point” is at least 25 years out (U.S. debt at $100T, global GDP at $200T)… Our kids, fine… Hopefully “generational wealth” has been created for our grandkids… Maybe start gifting them the Costco gold coins each Christmas…

Did the US spend $6T last year compared with $4T four years ago? (wisconsinwatch.org)

It’s OK, the cops want you to laugh at them

Everyone relax, the West Seneca Police wouldn’t put out a video if anyone got hurt. You can sit back on this gray Sunday morning and chuckle. It’s like America’s Funniest Videos for cops.

Since we're in the midst of the perpetual grayness of January 46th we thought we'd let everyone have a laugh at our own expense. Heavy snowfall leads to the job hazard of some slippery conditions, which inevitably leads to this 🫠 pic.twitter.com/hnJ5T9CeRg — West Seneca Police (@wspolice) January 28, 2024

That’s it for this Sunday morning.

Now it’s time to get ready for the NFC Championship trip. No matter who wins, I need to hear about your team winning or losing. Share the emotions. Share the stories. Share your gambling victories.

Just remember to check in this upcoming week.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

