Zach Wilson’s Back As The Starter & His Girlfriend Nicolette Dellanno Is Ready To Resume Her First Lady Of Jets Football Duties

Videos by OutKick

Zach Wilson was supposed to sit back and relax this season, his third with the Jets. The plan for the former second overall pick was to learn from Aaron Rodgers as the future Hall of Famer took New York to the Super Bowl.

The stress-free life of a backup collecting first-round money ended four plays into the regular season. Rodgers suffered what is expected to be a season-ending injury and just like that Wilson was forced back into action.

Wilson did enough not to lose the game and the Jets sit at 1-0 after beating the Buffalo Bills in overtime to kickoff the season. With not many other options at the moment, the Jets are rolling with Wilson as QB1.

He’ll be starting this week’s game against the Cowboys in Dallas. It’s his first start since Week 16 last year, a loss to the Jaguars. This isn’t just a return to the starting lineup for Wilson.

His girlfriend Nicolette Dellanno, who entered the league prior to the 2022 season after he dealt with a wild breakup, is back getting first-team reps too. She was in attendance at MetLife for the win over the Bills.

Despite all of the ups and downs, she stuck with Wilson and avoided the temptations of testing free agency. As a result she’s fully prepared to resume her “First Lady of Jets Football” duties.

Nicolette’s hard work during the offseason has paid off and was on display during the season opener.

Nicolette Dellanno Isn’t A Rookie Anymore

Ready or not the heat is back on for Wilson. Doing enough to not lose is going to run its course with the Jets and their fans. He’s got to step up and start winning as he’s been able to do off the field.

The expectations for the Jets entering the season with Rodgers as the starter were sky high. It’s no longer Super Bowl or bust, but if this team falls short of the playoffs it earn Wilson a one-way ticket out of New York.

That could open up the floodgates. One thing could lead to another and before you know it Nicolette decides to test free agency. That’s the worst case scenario.

Things could also work out for Wilson. He could take some of that off the field confidence to the field and win a few games. The confidence builds and the Jets end up as a legit playoff team.

We’ll have to see how it all plays out as Zach Wilson and Nicolette resume their starting roles. Good luck to them both.