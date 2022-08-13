Zach Wilson Will Miss 2-4 Weeks With Bone Bruise, Meniscus Tear

ESPN’s Adam Schefter has the Zach Wilson injury update, and it’s good news for the New York Jets. The second-year quarterback will only miss 2-to-4 weeks after suffering a bone bruise and a torn meniscus in the Jets’ 24-21 preseason victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jets’ QB Zach Wilson has a bone bruise and a meniscus tear and is expected to miss 2-4 weeks, as @BrianCoz also reported. Wilson will undergo arthroscopic surgery to address and correct the injury. Jets consider it fortunate news. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 13, 2022

The Jets consider this to be good news. The initial speculation was Wilson could have suffered a more serious torn ACL.

The 2-to-4 week time frame that Wilson is expected to miss could potentially reach into the regular season. A four-week recovery would mean that Wilson would return in either Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns or Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. (Getty Images)

Zach Wilson Injury: Next Man Up Is Flacco

With Wilson out, the next man up is Joe Flacco. The 37-year-old Super Bowl XLVII MVP could potentially start under center in Week 1. Coincidentally, the Jets face the Baltimore Ravens, the team Flacco led to a Super Bowl victory.

Behind Flacco, the Jets’ QB depth chart gets a bit murkier as their remaining options would be Mike White and Chris Streveler.

The news of Wilson’s injury is just the latest in what has been a very eventful summer for the quarterback.

