Zach Wilson Will Miss 2-4 Weeks With Bone Bruise, Meniscus Tear

updated

ESPN’s Adam Schefter has the Zach Wilson injury update, and it’s good news for the New York Jets. The second-year quarterback will only miss 2-to-4 weeks after suffering a bone bruise and a torn meniscus in the Jets’ 24-21 preseason victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Jets consider this to be good news. The initial speculation was Wilson could have suffered a more serious torn ACL.

The 2-to-4 week time frame that Wilson is expected to miss could potentially reach into the regular season. A four-week recovery would mean that Wilson would return in either Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns or Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Zach Wilson injury
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. (Getty Images)

Zach Wilson Injury: Next Man Up Is Flacco

With Wilson out, the next man up is Joe Flacco. The 37-year-old Super Bowl XLVII MVP could potentially start under center in Week 1. Coincidentally, the Jets face the Baltimore Ravens, the team Flacco led to a Super Bowl victory.

Behind Flacco, the Jets’ QB depth chart gets a bit murkier as their remaining options would be Mike White and Chris Streveler.

The news of Wilson’s injury is just the latest in what has been a very eventful summer for the quarterback.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle

Written by Matt Reigle

Matt is a University of Central Florida graduate and a long-suffering Philadelphia Flyers fan living in Orlando, Florida. He can usually be heard playing guitar, shoe-horning obscure quotes from The Simpsons into conversations, or giving dissertations to captive audiences on why Iron Maiden is the greatest band of all time.

Leave a Reply