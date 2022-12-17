Zach Wilson’s Self-Proclaimed ‘Super Power’ Is Extremely Ironic As Head Coach Grasps At Straws To Defend Him

Zach Wilson is set to start for the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. However, not by choice.

Head coach Robert Saleh did not grant the former No. 2 overall draft pick the starting job. He was forced to give it to him by default.

Wilson, who began the year as QB1, struggled through the first few weeks of the season. And then, after a loss to the Patriots, in which he completed just nine of 22 pass attempts, the former BYU signal-caller refused to take any responsibility.

That ruffled some feathers within the locker room.

Not long thereafter, Saleh turned to his bench. He sat Wilson in favor of Mike White and the Jets beat the Bears by three scores in a sloppy game at home.

Other players were very celebratory of their new quarterback after the win.

Since then, despite losing each of the last two games, White has had the full support of his teammates.

Unfortunately for White, an injury suffered last weekend will keep him out of this Sunday’s game against Detroit.

Zach Wilson will tag back in and Saleh was grasping at straws to find a positive.

The head coach referenced Wilson’s college days… during his second season in the NFL. Saleh didn’t have a single moment to reference from 2021 or 2022. Yikes.

Robert Saleh on Zach Wilson: "He's the same quarterback that once went 18 for 18 in a bowl game." — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) December 16, 2022

To make things even funnier, Wilson was featured in a TikTok that asked NFL players to say their super powers. With a straight-face, the 23-year-old said “decision making.”

This, of course, is rather ironic. Wilson was benched largely due to his lack of decision making.

Here is just one of many examples:

zach wilson leads the league in interceptions where you scream "what the fuck" at the tvpic.twitter.com/DOWI8eztQj — Austin Gayle (@austingayle_) October 30, 2022

In addition, Wilson’s decision not to take any blame for the New England loss was also a bad one. Perhaps decision making is not his super power?

With all of this being said, Zach Wilson could easily go out and prove all of the haters wrong with a dominat performance this weekend. Maybe the benching is what he needed to light a fire.

He did go 18-for-18 in a bowl game after all…