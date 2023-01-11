Zach Wilson Promises To Make Next Jets Quarterback’s Life ‘A Living Hell’ If He’s Replaced

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson didn’t hold back his thoughts on what he’ll do if the team signs someone to start over him, vowing to make the player’s life “a living hell.”

Earlier this week Wilson told reporters of any ensuing competition: “I’m going to make that dude’s life hell in practice every day.”

Hey, you can’t knock Wilson for his confidence.

The stern comments came after what has been a rough season for Wilson – who started the season as the Jets quarterback, before sitting on the bench as Joe Flacco’s backup for the team’s final game last Sunday.

The Jets finished the year at 7-10 and in 4th place in the AFC East.

Despite the team having already been eliminated from playoff contention, the Jets went with Joe Flacco as their starter. Wilson ended this season throwing just six touchdowns and seven interceptions in 9 games.

It was a rough season for Jets second-year QB Zach Wilson. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images).

WILSON HAS REGRESSED THIS SEASON

Zach Wilson, who was the No. 2 draft pick in the 2021 draft has already had multiple opportunities to show the Jets that he deserves to be with the team. Unfortunately, whether it was his fault or the lack of an offensive line, Wilson has come up short time and time again. Despite his tough talk – how much longer can the Jets wait for him to turn it around?

It will be interesting to see what head coach Robert Saleh and General Manager Joe Douglas decide with Wilson. One quarterback the Jets could be interested in is Derek Carr – who is expected to be cut by the Raiders.