Zach Wilson Opens Up About New York Jets Benching Him For Mike White

Zach Wilson may have been benched in favor of current New York Jets starter Mike White, but his confidence doesn’t seem to have taken a hit.

White is expected to start this weekend despite a rib injury. Wilson has been elevated above Joe Flacco as the team’s backup quarterback.

From the sound of it, he’s ready should he have to get under center.

“That’s my job as a quarterback — to make sure I’m always ready to go and to put this team in the best position possible,” Wilson said.

“I definitely believe in myself,” the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2021 told reporters. “Of course, I have all the confidence in the world — and I think that’s how it should be — but you have to be able to prove that.”

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson doesn’t sound too rattled about losing the starting job to Mike White. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Not Being The Starter May Have Helped Wilson

According to Wilson, the time away from being “The Guy” for the Jets has actually been good for him.

“The biggest thing for me mentally was finding the fun in football,” he said. “I love this game and it definitely wasn’t lost, but I think you felt the frustrations over some of those rough games.”

From the sound of it, this is the right call for the Jets. Head coach Robert Saleh noted that he is”in the business of developing guys,” and he’s showing that with Wilson.

“Zach’s been doing a great job. He’s been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks,” Saleh said. “He’s been holding himself accountable in regards to how he wants to attack practice, how he’s been performing in practice going against our defense, which I think is pretty good.”

The Jets will host the Detroit Lions this weekend at MetLife Field.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle