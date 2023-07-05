Videos by OutKick

Zach Wilson is set to begin his third season with the New York Jets later this month and it will be the first time that he is slated as the backup quarterback. Before returning to New Jersey for training camp at the end of July, the 23-year-old took the 4th of July weekend to be with his family in what could be his future place of residence.

Lisa, who has more than 130,000 followers on Instagram, documented the entire trip on her story. She’s the best, and loves her family well!

The trip was filled with a lot of the standard Music City staples, like Broadway and The Listening Room (twice), as well as bowling, line dancing and plenty of other local activities. They also lots of good food at Ruby Sunshine (also twice), Assembly Food Hall, and The Farmer’s Market, among other spots.

The eldest Wilson child, Whitney, even got a lobster roll— which was an interesting decision considering that they were in… middle Tennessee.

Zach Wilson bankrolled his mom, dad, sisters, brothers and all of their significant others for six days in Nashville. According to his mother, there was an ulterior motive!

Zach Wilson wants to move to the Nashville area.

Although the Wilson family vacation was mostly fun and games, Zach Wilson and his brothers — all of whom play or will play college football — spent the mornings training. They didn’t let the trip keep them from staying in shape.

In addition, the entire family took time out of their busy schedule of activities to swing by a neighborhood in the Franklin/Brentwood area. The nearby suburb of the city is rather affluent, and is home (or second home) to many athletes, country music artists, and celebrities.

Zach Wilson may be next! Lisa was kind enough to break the news that her NFL son would like to move down South when they swung by an open house.

Zach wants to live in Nashville (area) 👀 pic.twitter.com/WkO8HeXMPE — Grayson Weir (@GsonJW) July 1, 2023

*cue everyone freaking out about Zach Wilson to the Titans*

The Wilson brothers got pranked on vacation.

On Friday, the Wilson family (sans Whitney, who had to work and arrived later that night) went to the lake. All 11 of them packed out to Percy Priest and hit the water.

There was only one catch. The girls had pranked the guys by purchasing them matching swimsuits, which were designed for the seams to dissolve as soon as they hit the water. Chaos ensued!

Zach Wilson and the gang also went cliff jumping, which the Jets probably didn’t love, but they have Aaron Rodgers now so it’s all good. Isaac — the youngest brother, who is committed to Utah as a four-star quarterback — also went HUGE on a backflip, even after Lisa told him no.

With the lake day behind them, the Wilsons and company went to The Listening Room for the first time (they went back the next night). There was a lot of Zara being worn.

There were highs and lows, but mostly highs.

Other highlights of the trip included line dancing and fireworks. Lisa, who has been known to cut a rug, lit up the dance floor!

🎶 And when they say the party’s over,

then [Lisa will] bring it right back 🎶 pic.twitter.com/7Qw3h4gz7b — Grayson Weir (@GsonJW) July 5, 2023

They also got a rooftop table right on Broadway for the fireworks. Here’s Big Mike (who was recently praised for his fatherhood in a local Utah publication) and the legendary matriarch herself:

Lisa was thrilled to see that there are “a hell of a lot of people that think, live and love like her.”

Lowlights of the trip included an unfortunate window in their AirBnB.

Nashville network — WE NEED YOUR HELP!



Lisa Wilson’s AirBnB has a window in which the neighbor’s light shines through at night.



We need to get the light turned off! pic.twitter.com/RQdK5fj56J — Grayson Weir (@GsonJW) June 30, 2023

The water park was also disappointing.

All-in-all, it couldn’t have been a better trip. Lisa was so joyous.

She also took the chance to take a subtle shot at Zach’s ex-girlfriend, who later dated one of his best friends. Lisa likes Nicolette Dellanno much more.

The Wilsons flew back to Utah on Wednesday and Zach Wilson went back to New Jersey. New York gets training camp underway the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park on July 22.