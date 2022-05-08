Zach Wilson Making Strides, Says Jets Coach Robert Saleh

It wasn’t a terrible rookie year for New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, but from the looks of things, Year 2 may be better.

At least, that’s the take from coach Robert Saleh.

“He’s got a really good early command of the offense and he’s doing a really good job in regards to that,” Saleh told reporters. “There’s little things that he’s doing where you’re seeing a little more security.

Coach Saleh gives an update on @ZachWilson and the offseason. pic.twitter.com/cCZFEtMX60 — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 7, 2022

Wilson started all 13 games in which he played last season, throwing nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions. So the numbers reveal it was a struggle. The Jets were a miserable 4-13.

But Saleh seems to believe in better things. For starters, he said Wilson is showing improved leadership.

“He’s not a rookie, so he’s being a little more vocal. He looks good,” Saleh said. “He’s getting more comfortable, obviously grasping the offense. He’s never had trouble grasping the offense, but he was a rookie so he goes through it. He’s much further ahead at this point than he was a year ago, for sure.”