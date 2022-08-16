New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has undergone successful knee surgery.

The dual-threat quarterback suffered a non-contact knee injury against the Eagles, and a source informed Outkick the Tuesday surgery to fix his meniscus was successful.

When will Zach Wilson be back after hurting his knee? (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Wilson’s ACL is intact, but does still need time to recover from the bone bruise. However, there is still the chance he suits up for week one against the Ravens.

Zach Wilson comes up limping after an awkward cut while scrambling. #Jets pic.twitter.com/YkOYZ5sL6f — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 13, 2022

When Wilson went down against the Eagles, the initial thought was that he might have suffered a serious ACL injury.

That would have resulted in his season ending on the spot.

However, the Jets appear to have avoided a nightmare scenario. Wilson’s meniscus has been successfully dealt with and he just needs some time to recover.

While there’s no guarantee he’s back by week one, the fact it’s a possibility should have Jets fans everywhere breathing a sigh of relief.

Let’s all hope he’s back as quickly as possible. Nobody wants to see anyone get hurt, especially one of the top young quarterbacks in the NFL.