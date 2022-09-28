New York Jets Announce Major Zach Wilson Health News

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has been cleared to play.

Wilson hasn’t made an appearance since injuring his knee during a preseason game against the Eagles, but he could be back on the field Sunday against Pittsburgh if practice goes well, head coach Robert Saleh announced late Wednesday morning.

#Jets QB Zach Wilson has been cleared by doctors and will start Sunday against the #Steelers if all goes well in practice, per coach Robert Saleh. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 28, 2022

The Jets are off to an unimpressive 1-2 start and are averaging a meager 17.3 points per game with Joe Flacco under center.

If you take out the 31-point game against the Browns, the offense is averaging just 10.5 points per game. That’s about as bad as it gets in the NFL.

Zach Wilson cleared to return. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The team is ready to shake things up, and fans want to see Wilson back on the field. Barring any setbacks in practice, and it sounds like that’s what is going to happen this weekend.

Wilson struggled mightily at times last season when he was a rookie QB1 for the Jets. He threw nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions and finished the season with a 33.4 QBR. Not great at all, but fans have been very optimistic he’ll show improvement.

Due to the knee injury, fans haven’t gotten a look at him in a game that matters since last season. That will change Sunday.

