Zach Wilson & Girlfriend Nicolette Dellanno Have A Fun Weekend In The Sun

He might’ve lost his job, but he didn’t lose his girlfriend.

New York Jets backup quarterback Zach Wilson was all smiles over Memorial Day weekend while soaking up the sun on Lake Powell with girlfriend Nicolette Dellanno while his new buddy Aaron Rodgers was busy shakin’ it at the Taylor Swift concert.

Let’s face it, New Jersey native Nicolette could’ve hit the pause button on her relationship with a guy who’s all but been run out of her home state after his first two seasons with the Jets. She could’ve told Zach and his first round money she was moving on to test the free agent waters, but now it’s fully confirmed that Nicolette and Zach have officially weathered the tough times and now it’s time to celebrate life as a stress-free backup quarterback sitting on a huge rookie contract that the Jets cannot move.

“(F)un things,” Nicolette penned Monday after a big holiday weekend on Lake Powell with friends.

Why is this big news?

Because Nicolette had been very, very quiet about her relationship with the embattled QB. This is the first public Instagram acknowledgment that the couple had weathered the storm since a September post back before Zach had flamed out and forced the Jets brass to step up and take on 39-year-old Rodgers.

Plus, people click like crazy on QB and girlfriend news because normal guys working a 9-to-5 job slinging cars in Middle America want to be Wilson while their miserable wives wish they were Dellanno and could jet off to Lake Powell to crush vodka lemonades and jerk around for a few days with a QB sporting perfect hair.

Have a great summer, you two.

The pressure is off to win. Go enjoy blowing some cash.