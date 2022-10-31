Zach Wilson Saying He Doesn’t Care About Stats After 3 Interception Game Garners Mixed Reaction From Jets Fans

Zach Wilson and the New York Jets are 5-3 on the season and very much alive in the AFC Wild Card race nearing the halfway point of the year, which is something the franchise hasn’t been able to say for quite some time.

Despite missing the first three weeks of the season, Wilson has led the Jets to four of their five wins on the year. His record tells one story, while his statistics this season tell another.

Wilson has thrown for three touchdowns and rushed for another, but has thrown five interceptions in his five appearances this season. Three of those five picks came in New York’s 22-17 loss to New England on Sunday, and while some fans are pointing to his less-than-stellar numbers he couldn’t care less about them.

Speaking with the media after the loss to the Patriots on Sunday, a reporter began asking a question about Wilson’s jump from year one to year two. As soon as the reporter mentioned the word ‘statistic’ and before he could even finish his question, Wilson cut him off, saying “I don’t care about stats.”

Juicy little exchange between @Connor_J_Hughes, #Jets QB Zach Wilson (@ZachWilson) after the game when talking about 2nd year jump. Connor was about to bring up some numbers, Z cut him off, ‘yeah I don’t care about stats’ 😳: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight #Patriots #NEvsNYJ pic.twitter.com/BY3PdD8524 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) October 30, 2022

Wilson saying he doesn’t care about stats after his first loss as a starter this season is more than valid. He’s helped make the Jets relevant at this point of the season in years, so he has every right to shut down a question about his personal numbers.

Plenty of Jets on social media were pleased that Wilson was visibly upset after the loss, while others were angry with the team’s QB for ‘avoiding’ a question about his statistics.

Jets Fans React To Zach Wilson’s Postgame vs. Patriots

You’ll care about that bench spot https://t.co/2IU4Aw6cXD — Aarman Sethi (@asethi03) October 31, 2022

Hes pissed at himself.. I love it. Keep grinding big dawg!😤Prove them wrong! https://t.co/iqOAYJDwGB — JBell (@jontb27) October 31, 2022

Aren’t INTs and Wins considered a stat? Maybe dude should care https://t.co/hdkJHKpjAz — Extend Julian Love (@Bilottoooo) October 31, 2022

Poor guy isn’t handling the pressure well, good to see him finally getting the justified criticism https://t.co/1Lczu2D9rw — Markseid (@DigBag0412) October 31, 2022

Obviously doesn’t care about being good either. https://t.co/5hUCzyezFg — Miami Harold dba Enlightened Purveyor of Garbage (@hottakeharry) October 31, 2022

Nothing wrong with how ZW responded here. He’s pissed. Id rather him be mad and direct after a loss than wide eyed and just happy to be there. https://t.co/nE12NDOPHy — JC Money (@iamJCMoney) October 30, 2022