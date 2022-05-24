Zach Lavine Adds Fuel To The Lakers Fire

Last week, Lavar Ball said Zach Lavine was ‘done’ with the Bulls and wants to join the Lakers. Everyone laughed because, like the Knicks, that fan base always thinks they’re landing a big time free agent. Lavine was just asked about the Lakers by TMZ, and his answer was juicy.

“I’ve always been a fan of the Lakers,” Lavine said to the professional stalkers. Doesn’t necessarily mean the former UCLA Bruin is headed to the Lakers, but he seems aware of the rumor.

Zach LaVine to TMZ: “I’ve always been a fan of the Lakers.” pic.twitter.com/ScWiNtZ4bS — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 24, 2022

Some in basketball believe Lavine could be leveraging the Lakers’ interest and Lavar Ball’s reckless statement to push the Bulls to offer a five-year max contract. That deal would net the 27-year-old All-Star guard north of $40 million annually, and apparently the Bulls aren’t a lock a do so. Given the Bulls sudden success with DeMar Derozen this past season and Lavine’s track record as a dynamic scorer, there’s hardly any way the Bulls turn him away. I say hardly because there’s always a chance someone in that Bulls front office wets the bed. They did sign Derozen last year rather than trading for Russell Westbrook like the Lakers did last year, so we have faith they’ll do the right thing.

That said, Lavine to the Lakers would be a major play — we just don’t see how the Bulls fumble a player of this caliber, regardless of what Lavine says in May. All that matters is what the Bulls do in July when Chicago has all the power. Money talks.