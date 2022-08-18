Zach Ertz Names First Son After NFL Legend John Madden

NFL tight end Zach Ertz is celebrating a new addition to the family.

The nine-year vet and Arizona Cardinals TE broke the news Thursday that he and wife/USA women’s national soccer team star Julie Ertz have welcomed a newborn son. And his name is bound to be a hit with NFL fans across the board.

Born Aug. 11, Madden Matthew Ertz became the latest addition to the Ertz family — measuring 8.2 pounds and 22 inches.

The apparent homage to John Madden, who passed away on December 28, 2021 at age 85, worked as an endearing tribute to the legendary coach, broadcaster and NFL staple.

Parents Zach and Julie made the grand announcement on Thursday, a week after Madden’s birth. They took to Instagram and celebrated with the joint posting of baby Madden’s photo.

Zach wrote in his post: “One week with our sweet boy! Madden Matthew Ertz you are so loved,” the caption reads. “Beyond grateful to be your Dad. @julieertz and I can’t even put into words how blessed we are to be your parents. 🥹👶🏼💙 Hallelujah 🙌🏼.”

Julie sounded just as elated with her caption: “One week already with our sweet boy! Madden Matthew Ertz you are so loved. Beyond grateful to be your mommy. @zachertz and I can’t even put into words how blessed we are to be your parents. 🥹👶🏼💙 Hallelujah 🙏🏼”

Julie Ertz won a bronze medal with Team USA at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She is also a two-time, World Cup-winning player for the national team (2015, 2019).

Zach Ertz ascended into one of the NFL’s top tight ends in the mid-2010s. In eight and a half seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, Ertz celebrated key milestones such as a Super Bowl win in 2018 and hitting the history books that season when he caught 116 passes in the regular season — the most receptions ever recorded by an NFL tight end in one year.

The Ertz’s first dropped the pregnancy announcement back in April. “Adding to our starting lineup… Baby Ertz! Psalms 30:11-12,” Julie posted on her IG.

Congrats to the happy family!