Purdue Star Shares All-Time Classy Remarks After Heartbreaking Loss To Indiana

Videos by OutKick

Purdue center Zach Edey had a very classy attitude following a loss to Indiana over the weekend.

The Hoosiers upset the top-ranked Boilermakers 79-74 to improve to 16-7, and it was the biggest win for Indiana in a very long time.

Instead of pushing blame elsewhere, Edey – Purdue’s best player – stepped up and took responsibility for the loss.

“I had too many turnovers in the first half. I didn’t come out with the energy I needed,” Edey told the media when talking about how a late turnover from Braden Smith can’t be blamed for the loss.

Braden Smith was asked about his turnover when Purdue was down three points.



Zach Edey took the mic and said every play is big in a game like this and it's on the entire team. pic.twitter.com/0bICuRridc — Kelly Hallinan (@kellyhals) February 5, 2023

Zach Edey shows people what leadership looks like.

Major credit to Zach Edey for standing tall (no pun intended) and carrying the burden of the loss on his shoulders.

This really seems like a lost attribute in modern society. It’s become incredibly popular to shift blame or to just act like blame doesn’t exist at all.

Zach Edey had a classy reaction after Indiana beat Purdue. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

That’s not the outlook Zach Edey had after the loss to Indiana. Instead of letting Braden Smith get thrown under the bus for a late loss, he grabbed the mic, put his hand up and made it clear it’s on everyone.

Every kid in America who plays sports should be shown this video by their parents. They’d learn a lot more from it than they would watching the shenanigans of a lot of NBA players.

Zach Edey perfectly displayed what a great teammate and leader looks like. Everyone can be cheery after a win. It’s a hell of a lot harder to own up and lead after a loss.

Zach Edey takes responsibility after Purdue loses to Indiana. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Props to Zach Edey for reminding people what taking responsibility looks like. The world would be a lot better off if we had some more of that attitude.