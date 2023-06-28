Zach Bryan Teases Chilling New Music

Videos by OutKick

Zach Bryan has some new music on the way, and it sounds incredibly emotional.

Bryan has turned into one of the most powerful voices in country music over the past couple years, and the rocket ship he’s on isn’t slowing down.

His music is incredibly gritty, dark at times, unbelievably authentic and it takes listeners on emotional rollercoasters again and again.

That’s what captivates people. You know pain and heartbreak might be lingering around the corner, but it doesn’t stop you from hitting play.

Zach Bryan teases new music. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

Zach Bryan drops new song snippets.

Now, it looks like Zach Bryan will do it again. He recently released some very short snippets on Instagram of songs from his upcoming album, and as you might have guessed, get some tissues ready because the tunes will play with your heart.

“This one was for me, I do not care if you like it,” the rising country music power player wrote.

Bryan is an incredible musician.

As John Rich recently pointed out, the state of country music isn’t what it used to be. In fact, many old school country fans don’t really like it at all.

A lot of modern country music is full of pop and designed to sell to mass markets. It’s vanilla and safe. Long gone are the days of Johnny Cash and other outlaw musicians.

It’s a shame, but it’s true. However, Zach Bryan is one of the few country musicians left who really pushes the limits when it comes to his music.

He doesn’t play scared at all. He gets after it and does his own thing. His music is raw, unapologetic and you can feel his emotions at a time – including the death of his mother.

Zach Bryan teases new music. (Photo by Omar Vega/FilmMagic)

Now, there’s a new album that will be released at some point in the coming future, and it sounds like it will be just as great as all his other music. As a country music fan, I can’t wait to see what he brings to the table. He might be responsible for saving the entire industry.