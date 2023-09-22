Zach Bryan, ‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Release New Country Music

Videos by OutKick

Friday is a great day for country music fans because Luke Grimes and Zach Bryan have new music out.

Bryan is arguably the fast rising name in country music right, and recently released his latest album “Zach Bryan.” It was loaded with hit after hit.

“I Remember Everything” with Kacey Musgraves is one hell of a deep emotional rollercoaster. The album was the latest sign Bryan’s meteoric rise isn’t slowing down.

Zach Bryan drops new song.

Well, I have some great news for his fans because Bryan released his newest song “Sarah’s Place” with Noah Kahan for fans Friday morning.

Don’t even bother asking. Yes, it’s already setting the internet on fire. You can set your watch to Bryan’s music going viral whenever he releases a new track.

“Sarah’s Place” isn’t an exception to that rule. Give it a listen below.

Luke Grimes releases his new song “Burn.”

Zach Bryan wasn’t the only music star to release new music for fans early Friday morning. “Yellowstone” star Luke Grimes is turning into a legit country music sensation when he’s not busy playing Kacey Dutton in the neo-Western hit.

The man is a hell of an impressive actor and is equally impressive on the mic. Every song he’s released so far has been awesome, and “Burn” lives up to the greatness fans have come to expect from Luke Grimes.

Bryan and Grimes give fans new music.

It’s never a bad day when Luke Grimes and Zach Bryan both release new music at the exact same time. Both are incredibly talented.

Instead of singing the “bro country” or pop country that’s become super popular, Grimes and Bryan tell stories with their music.

They sing ballads that take listeners on intense journeys.

Zach Bryan and Luke Grimes release new music. (Credit: Getty Images)

If today was the first day you were introduced to these two, then I suggest you fire up Spotify and check out their discographies. Zach Bryan is the hottest talent in country music at the moment, and Luke Grimes is also blowing up. I can’t wait to see what both do next.