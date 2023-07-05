Videos by OutKick

There was a moment on Tuesday in which the men’s competition at the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest was not going to happen. Americans across the globe had the wind sucked from their sails at the thought of such a disappointing reality.

Especially because the cancelation would have been due to weather.

Can’t hot dogs be devoured indoors?! Why not wait for the weather to clear and resume as planned?!

Fortunately, the greatest competitive eater of all-time wondered the same. Joey Chestnut went on a warpath for the ages and valiantly saved the 4th of July.

Not only did Chestnut lead the contest back from the dead, he dominated the competition. The 39-year-old ate 62 hot dogs in 10 minutes to win his eighth-straight Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest for the second time in his career, which marked his 16th win in total.

The second place finisher ate 49 dogs. Results of 47, 45 and 41 rounded out the top-five.

Nick Wehry, the husband of Miki Sudo (the queen of competitive eating), finished in fourth place. He is starting to come into his own within the eating space and holds the world record for most pistachios eaten in eight minutes and fastest time to eat 50 hard-boiled eggs.

Nick Wehry participates at the 2023 Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island on July 4, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

Although Wehry (and the entire field) had an off day because of the circumstances surrounding the initial delay, he was — and is — considered one of the few people who may be able to dethrone Chestnut. It’s very unlikely that the G.O.A.T. will ever lose, but if it is to happen at any point, Wehry could be the guy.

Zach Bryan was name checked on ESPN.

To some, Chestnut could be considered the Jason Isbell of eating. In that scenario, Wehry could be considered Zach Bryan.

The broadcast announcers at Tuesday’s competition see it that way, at least!

They name dropped both Bryan and Isbell, which left the rising country artist in a fit of laughter.

if this is real it’s the funniest shit that’s ever happened to me https://t.co/IO8T3nbCfG — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) July 4, 2023

Isbell also took the opportunity to get in on the comparison and admitted that he and Chestnut are nothing alike. The former could never keep pace with the latter.

See I’m nothing like him. I’m 24 Franks maximum https://t.co/uvZKkWOxDx — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) July 4, 2023

If Isbell ever was to win, the rules would have to change. He has an idea.

hot dog contest should be judged by style each contestant should only eat one hot dog — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) July 4, 2023

For now, and likely forever, Chestnut is unbeatable. As is Isbell.

With that said, Wehry and Bryan are coming for the crown!