Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor A Fan Of Ja’Marr Chase’s ‘I’m Always Fu-king Open’ Postgame Comments

Videos by OutKick

Following the Cincinnati Bengals’ 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans, Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase spoke candidly with the media, as per usual. Chase, understandably frustrated with his team falling to 1-3 on the season, made headlines by saying “I’m always fu-king open.”

“I’m open,” Chase said with authority after being asked if he had less space against the Titans’ defense. “I’m always fu-king open. Excuse my profanity, I’m sorry.”

Some fans and even media members may have seen Chase’s comment as alarming, but his head coach, Zac Taylor, loved his message.

Ja’Marr Chase dropped quite the quote after the Bengals’ loss to the Titans, but Zac Taylor loved it. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Taylor took no issue with Chase’s headline-grabbing comment and instead thought it showed what kind of leader he is on and off the field.

“Ja’Marr was outstanding. Really when you watch the 2.5 minutes he spoke, it’s real leadership. He’s reflecting a lot on when I get my opportunities, ‘I got to find ways to be explosive and get in the end zone.’ We got to be more detailed looking at the playbook and watching tape,” Taylor said.

“I thought he was outstanding. You love the clip. I didn’t totally understand the question he got asked. I don’t know how I would have answered that. It shows the confidence he has that ‘I’m going to get open and win and when I get my opportunities, I’m going to do something with it.’ I love that.”

Chase has already picked up 29 receptions this season, including seven against the Titans on Sunday, but has yet to find the endzone. Through four games a season ago Chase already had three receiving touchdowns under his belt.

The Bengals have an opportunity to get right this weekend on the road against a bad Arizona Cardinals team, but if things don’t go as planned, things could spiral in a hurry in Cincinnati.