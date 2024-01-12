YouTuber ‘YaNike’ Arrested For Pouring Poop On People During Prank Videos

Videos by OutKick

A Youtuber has been arrested after pouring feces on unsuspecting people, all in the name of trying to go viral for a ‘social media prank.’

Times sure have changed from the days of ‘planking’ and people taking photos of themselves ‘Tebowing’ as they honored Tim Tebow.

Allow me to introduce you to “YaNike.,” who fortunately for Nike has no affiliation to the brand as he prefers bathroom swirlies to Nike swoops.

Scumbag YouTuber ‘YaNike’ dumps a poop bucket on an unsuspecting train passenger. / YouTube

It appears YaNike, who goes by the initials “Y.D.” is a sick freak who enjoys collecting his bathroom dumps before pouring them on others.

Just look at this video – could you absolutely imagine if this happened to you?! You just hear the guy SCREAM and go “WTF!” while YaNike darts away like a scrawny loser.

‘CHEF’S SURPRISE’

Last week, Brussels police identified and finally apprehended YD for filming himself throwing buckets that contained “diverse substances” including “feces, paint, and food” at metro travelers in Belgium’s capital city.

Imagine you’re just chillin’ on your way to work, you already hate your life, hate your job, and then some random dude showers you in urine and poop. Talk about a crappy commute!

YaNike has posted several of the ‘prank’ videos that he has creatively called ‘Chef’s Surprise,’ in which he dumps the contents on unknowing bystanders while a friend records him.

YANIKE IS NOW IN THE DUMPS

After his arrest, YaNike admitted to being behind the pranks, saying that he did so with the “aim of getting as many likes as possible,” according to a police spokesperson.

The charges: assault and battery, and damaging property.

Unfortunately for YaNike, he didn’t do this in New York City or Chicago. If he did, there would be no jail time and he’d already be back on the streets.

Instead, it looks like YaNike will soon be spending some time in a jail cell where the jokes, and perhaps even other prisoners’ feces from the communal bathroom, will be turned on him.