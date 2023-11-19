YouTuber Who Quit Making Kids Content To Start An OF Says Dads Are Now Subscribing To Her

Videos by OutKick

Lizzy Capri made a name for herself by making content on YouTube for kids. Videos like “Last to Leave the SLIME PIT Wins” helped her gain a following of more than 7 million subscribers.

Her run as a kids content creator, which began in 2018, ended seven months ago when she decided to make a change. A month later the 29-year-old announced that she had joined OnlyFans.

The kids content is behind Lizzy and her focus now is on creating a “girlfriend experience” for her exclusive content subscribers.

“I reached a breaking point and realized I didn’t want to make kids’ content anymore,” she said of the career change.

“I’m a grown woman, I don’t enjoy running around in slime and playing hide and seek and getting my house really messy for videos.”

Lizzy doesn’t describe what she’s doing on OnlyFans as modeling. While there are selfies, lingerie, bikini and workout pictures, she’s providing a closer looks at her life.

“There are more ‘get ready with me’ videos and more intimate moments. My OnlyFans is more unfiltered than my YouTube content, it’s more raw, more me,” she said.

“I want people to feel they’re really a part of my life – like a boyfriend.”

Lizzy Capri Has Cashed In On Career Move

The move from kid friendly content to adult content has families of her YouTube subscribers split. Moms aren’t happy with the move and have voiced their complaints.

Dads, on the other hand, are rolling with the change and subscribing to her exclusive content. Some even reach out and let her know that their kid used to watch her.

“I’ve got mixed reactions from parents. I’ve definitely got some dad subscribers now, they can watch and enjoy,” Lizzy said. “They comment or message me to say ‘oh my son used to watch you and now I can,’

“It’s great that the dads are still following me.”

Despite some backlash from some of the moms, the move has made her happier and she’s on pace to bring home $500k this year from her content.

Making the leap to OnlyFans is one way to break free of the label of kids’ YouTuber.

Lizzy is also proving that making the move doesn’t mean you lose entire households of your subscribers. A certain percentage will transition along with you.