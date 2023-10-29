YouTube TV Is Lagging And Ruining Everyone’s NFL Sunday

Videos by OutKick

The only thing more frustrating than watching your football team lose is not being able to watch your football team lose because Sunday Ticket won’t load.

The exclusive rights to NFL Sunday Ticket switched from Direct TV to YouTube TV ahead of the 2023 season. And up to this point, it exceeded expectations. Streaming delays were minimized, video quality was great, and the multi-view feature was a true game changer.

But then Week 8 happened. And fans are freaking out on social media over widespread lagging, loading and buffering issues on the streaming platform.

YouTube TV airing Sunday Ticket pic.twitter.com/2ZjFRlnvsz — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) October 29, 2023

Everyone trying to watch Sunday Ticket today pic.twitter.com/3ZdoaKpwak — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) October 29, 2023

Me calling YouTube TV because I can’t watch Sunday Ticket pic.twitter.com/rvVMcK6PpO — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) October 29, 2023

Another reminder that YouTube TV ruined NFL Sunday Ticket.



Streaming live games is simply too unreliable to be our only option. — John Sparaco™ (@JohnSparaco) October 29, 2023

If YouTube and NFL are gonna charge what they are charging for NFL Sunday Ticket and RedZone y'all better make this shit work. #Redzone #NFL — VanillaGorilla (@Van1llaGorilla_) October 29, 2023

Even Buffalo Bills defensive lineman DaQuan Jones chimed in. The Bills played Thursday, so he’s trying to relax and enjoy the games on a rare Sunday off work.

“You pay all this money for streaming services…just so they don’t work on the days you actually need them,” Jones posted on X.

You pay all this money for streaming services…just so they don’t work on the days you actually need them 🫠 — DaQuan Jones (@RiDQulous_98) October 29, 2023

YouTube acknowledged the issues and is working on a solution. Apparently it’s a YouTube-wide problem — not just Sunday Ticket.

“If you’re experiencing buffering issues on YouTube, our team is aware and working on a fix,” the company posted on X. “YouTube TV or NFL Sunday Ticket may also be impacted. we’ll follow-up here once this has been resolved.”

If you're experiencing buffering issues on YouTube our team is aware and working on a fix. YouTube TV or NFL Sunday Ticket may also be impacted. we'll follow-up here once this has been resolved. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 29, 2023

You can’t appease this mob, YouTube TV. Don’t ever come between rabid football fans and their Sunday games.

There’s only one winner in this debacle. And that’s Direct TV.

DirecTV watching YouTube fail us too: pic.twitter.com/GqrCAEVIWl — Joe Volpe (@The_FFAnalyst) October 29, 2023

