YouTube Now Allows Users to Say Masks Didn’t Stop COVID Spread

YouTube now allows users to accurately state that masks did not prevent COVID-19 in the manner our “experts” promoted.

The service quietly made the change to its “medical misinformation policy” recently. Podcaster Tim Pool posted before-and-after screenshots of the policy on Twitter:

Youtube updated its policies to no longer ban claims that masks do not play a role in preventing spread of COVID Essentially, you are now allowed to claim masks don't work pic.twitter.com/SI3wF9jov8 — Tim Pool (@Timcast) August 23, 2022

YouTube, like the New York Times in May, has acknowledged the data shows that mask-wearing and mask mandates had no statistical impact on stopping the spread of COVID.

Similarly, a study found no substantial difference between COVID rates between schools with and without mask mandates.

All those months children had to wear dirty rags on their faces were a waste. Still, putting #MaskUp made you one of the cool ones online.

YouTube has yet to address the change or whether it would allow those banned for telling the truth about masks back on the platform.

Does Stanford School of Medicine Professor Dr. Jay Bhattacharya get a second chance?

“In March 2021, @YouTube banned a video of me telling @GovRonDeSantis that there was no high quality evidence that force masking children protects anyone from covid,” Dr. Bhattacharya wrote. “Shame on YouTube for censoring to support CDC propaganda. The Science(tm) changed, but the science didn’t.”

Will YouTube re-allow the videos it removed to appear anew? In April 2021, YouTube deleted a video of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis accurately debunking the efficacy of masks in schools.

YouTube then removed a video in which Rand Paul (R-KY) discussed the science behind masks-wearing. Anonymous YouTube employees then suspended Paul from the service.

YouTube — like Facebook and Twitter — suppressed the truth during the pandemic. Given the pressure the Biden admin levied on social media platforms during COVID, one must question if YouTube, too, acted as a government agent to the White House.

It’s a little late for YouTube to allow the truth about masks to appear. Almost two years too late.