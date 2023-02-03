YouTube Kids Defends Recommending Kids View Perverted, Sexually Indoctrinating Videos

Videos by OutKick

Have you ever wondered which videos your child has access to when they scroll through YouTube Kids, a video service Google designed to feed children content?

An in-depth review of the platform found troubling results. Though troubling, not all that surprising.

YouTube Kids features a variety of clips discussing white privilege, intersectionality, LGBTQ activism, perverted topics, and changing genders.

The streamer tells kids who are not theirs that they are either oppressors or among the oppressed, based on their skin tone.

YouTube also normalizes sexual activities for minors, in the name of drag.

Fox News Digital contacted YouTube to see if it were aware of this development. The company did indeed have its teams review the content. And upon review, YouTube was pleased with its results.

“We have confirmed this content is appropriate for the YouTube Kids app. And our policies were developed with experts to allow children to learn about a broad variety of topics, including age-appropriate educational videos on sexual & gender identity,” a spokesperson said.

“We know every family is different, which is why we offer a variety of options to help parents better control their experience, including the option to control what content their child can see.”

Translation, YouTube says its over 120 children’s videos focused on sexuality are appropriate for your children.

Specifically, the YouTube Kids homepage includes recommendations for children to click on a video called “Kids Meet A Gender-Non-Confirming Person.”

Another clip titled “Kids Explain Pronouns” appears not much farther down the page

Second translation, YouTube recommends your child learn about gender-non-confirming persons and queer culture.

Irony is that Google created YouTube Kids with the sole purpose to shield young users from inappropriate content, including sexually-explicit videos.

And yet here’s Google exposing young kids to figures who have undergone dangerous gender-affirming surgeries and openly discussing their sexuality.

Here are photos from the videos YouTube feeds to minors via recommendation:

YouTube Kids is no longer child-friendly. It’s perverted. It’s a device of sexual indoctrination.

That, perhaps more so than even censorship, is the chief concern as algorithms continue to curate precisely what one can consume.