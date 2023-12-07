Youth Hockey Player Has Chest Ripped Open By Skate Mid-Game

Videos by OutKick

A teenage hockey player was injured after an opponent’s skate sliced open his chest during a game last week, causing him to be hospitalized. The severe injury came just weeks after former Pittsburgh Penguin Adam Johnson was killed during a European hockey game when a skate sliced his throat.

19-year-old Jonas Nyhus Myhre was injured last Thursday when an opponent’s skate hit him in the chest during play. At first, the adrenaline kept him from thinking much of the injury – he thought he was just heavily bruised.

Jonas Nyhus Myhre was injured when a skate cut through his jersey and chest. (Lørenskog IK/Justin Feck/Aftonbladet)

However, upon returning to the bench minutes later the pain began to set in.

The skate and subsequent hit was so hard that it actually tore through his jersey and protective gear and still managed to cut his chest open. Myhre was immediately transported to the hospital where they had to sew back the muscle and skin.

Jonas Nyhus Myhre’s chest was cut open by a skate during play. (Lørenskog IK/Justin Feck/Aftonbladet)

BAD COUPLE OF WEEKS FOR HOCKEY

Myhre’s injury is the latest in what has been a bad couple of months for the reputation of the sport of hockey.

Adam Johnson’s on-ice death sent chills throughout the entire hockey community. As a result, many hockey leagues including the International Ice Hockey Federation are mandating neck guards be worn by players at all times to over additional protection.

Just days prior to Johnson’s horrific death, Boston Bruins center Jakub Lauko had a skate slice his face – leaving him with an absolutely gnarly injury.

modeling career defo in jeopardy😮‍💨but let’s just say I was very very lucky🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/MRgJJtPjAd — Jakub Lauko (@jakub_lauko) October 27, 2023

WHAT CAN HOCKEY DO?

Typically, football has always been the sport that comes with the worst reputation regarding safety.

However, there’s no doubt that some parents may have second guesses about allowing their children to take up hockey now – regardless of how rare skate injuries might be.

The problem is, there isn’t that much that can be done besides adding additional padding because the ice skates need to be extremely sharp in order to skate and compete at a high level.