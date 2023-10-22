You’re Not Going To Like This Dolphins Vs. Eagles Play

Videos by OutKick

Dolphins vs. Eagles, 8:20 ET

For all the complaining I do about the teams that play in primetime (and I do a lot of it) I couldn’t be more excited for this game between two of the premier teams in the NFL. I mean we haven’t gotten a solid potential Super Bowl preview maybe all year in primetime (sorry Detroit fans, I’m not thinking Lions vs. Chiefs will happen). Tonight, though, we get a matchup between the Dolphins and last year’s Super Bowl runner-up, the Eagles.

The Dolphins offense is sick. I totally get that their points per game is a bit inflated by the game against the Broncos where they went Madden on rookie mode and put up 70 points on them. But, they’ve posted 20 points in every game, and 30 or more in four of six games. I’m impressed with how well Tua Tagovailoa is throwing the ball and as long as he stays healthy he might get MVP (he is the favorite at +350) and Tyreek Hill will be Offensive Player of the Year (he is +135 right now). The Eagles have a good defense, and they should make it tough on the Dolphins to score at will, but it literally takes only one small opportunity for Hill to make it past defenders and find the endzone. The respect opposing defenses provide to this passing game also opens up the running game for the Dolphins. It doesn’t even matter who is in the backfield, they are racking up yards and touchdowns with ease this season. The word of warning though, this is really only the second true test the Dolphins have had this season. They are 5-1 with the only loss coming to the Bills. Their wins are against the Chargers (no defense), Patriots (one of the worst teams in the league), Broncos (lol), Giants (respectable defense but no offense), and the Panthers (bottom team in the league). The Eagles will be a tough test and I feel like they will be closer to the Bills performance than they will be to their performance against any other team.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 12: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

The Eagles are not the same team that won the NFC last year. Frankly, I’m not sure they win the NFC if they had to face San Francisco with a starting quarterback. Remember, the 49ers essentially went into that game with one QB on the roster, he got hurt early and the game was over. They were teetering on a loss for a few weeks and finally fell off the cliff last week against the Jets. Their offense still has been efficient enough, gathering 407 yards on average per game. Their defense has even been strong with a really solid run defense. But the team just looks tired to me. Watching them play there isn’t that same spark or excitement I saw last year. Maybe I’m reading too much into it, but following the Eagles this year seems like they are struggling to win rather than winning with ease. They haven’t had to face too many difficult opponents either. The Patriots almost beat them in Week 1, but I’ll just say it was because Belichick had forever to prepare. They had a one-score game with the Vikings (a game they should’ve lost), had to beat the Commanders in overtime, and struggled to get past the Rams. It was really only the Buccaneers they beat with ease.

I love the offense of the Dolphins but don’t expect this game to be a shootout. I think the best way to beat the Dolphins is to keep their defense on the field. And the easiest way to do that is be patient and run the ball. That is something the Eagles are good at. I’m not sure it translates to a win here because I do think the Dolphins need to prove it to themselves in this game, but I’ll reluctantly take the under. Who really wants to bet an under when you have two teams that combine to average 900 yards of offense? Sometimes to win a bet you have to do what you don’t want. This is that time.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024