‘Your Mom’s House’: Alabama Man Gets Tasered Nashville Airport By Fed Up Cops

An Alabama man on his way to Tampa via an Allegiant Airlines flight was blasted with a Taser Thursday after threatening a passenger and an airline employee, Nashville police say. According to the complaint filed against Lucas Cutler, 44, he is charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public intox.

Cops say Cutler was yanked off the Florida-bound Allegiant flight after he threatened to “beat a passenger.” The officer who confronted Cutler noticed he was sauced up and started rolling through her questions to ask him.

When asked what his problem was, Cutler said the whole thing was over a mask and he claimed the employee who wouldn’t let him board “was a racist,” according to the Tennessean.

Cops decided to throw the cuffs on Cutler for the public intox charge, but he wasn’t exactly complying which led to the officers busting out the Taser to send some voltage through their subject’s body. That did the job and Cutler was finally in custody and ready to start answering questions.

Kidding!

When police asked Cutler where he was born, the latest Allegiant bad boy replied, “Your mom’s house.”

In other words, it was just another day in the life of budget airlines where you never know when budget airline passenger is going to get (allegedly) rocked and cause a scene.