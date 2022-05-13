Young Turks’ Cenk Uygur Is Very Upset that Joe Rogan Called Groomers ‘Groomers’

Cenk Uygur, the co-host of the far-Left Young Turks podcast, is upset that Joe Rogan referred to those who sexually indoctrinate young school children as “groomers.”

“There’s a lot of f**king crazy people who want to be teachers,” Rogan told Gad Saad on JRE. “Someone once said to me, or read this, the term ‘groomer,’ a lot of people don’t like that term online, they’re very upset. But they’re real! There are groomers. You don’t like it? Do you not like it because you don’t want children to be groomed or do you not like it because it’s a pejorative against the Left, which I think is more likely.”

Such a comment enraged Uygur. He says only a man who has slept with multiple trans people would make a statement like that, thus calling on the trans who have had sex with Rogan to contact him for details immediately.

Here’s Uygur in action:

“PAY ATTENTION TO ME ROGAN!” https://t.co/1R428qmhGu — Will Cain (@willcain) May 13, 2022

Almost everyone has a podcast but are we sure that this guy is stable enough for one?

As Fox & Friends co-host Will Cain tweeted, Uygur is jealous of Rogan because JRE is about 12 times the size of Young Turks.

“So thirsty to be on Rogan’s level,” Cain tweeted. “So not.”

Uygur has been desperate for Rogan’s attention for over a year. Last October, he challenged Rogan to a fistfight after Rogan questioned why healthy Americans must receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

How do we know that Uygur was only seeking Rogan’s attention and didn’t want to fight? We took a guess. Never underestimate your opponent but come on now:

Ultimately, Uygur does not permit anyone to question the groomers and perverts. If you dare try, he will come for you and see if you have ever slept with a transgender person.

Cenk Uygur is a Young Turks founder and a leading defender of the groomers. He’s sick, and he’s jealous of Joe Rogan.