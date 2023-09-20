Young Pitchers Should Keep Score Low

Videos by OutKick

Tigers vs. Dodgers, 10:10 ET

Baseball has been a very interesting sport this season. We’ve seen some teams make a nice rebound from last year, we’ve seen others take a complete nosedive. Some division races are still going with a few games left in the season and the Wild Cards are still very much up for grabs in both the National and American League. Tonight we get two squads who already have their destinations locked up in a match between the Tigers and the Dodgers.

The Tigers are one of the teams that technically still have a chance to make the playoffs, but ESPN lists them as being somewhere below 0.1%. That means they are done, in case you aren’t a mathematician. They did have a somewhat respectable season for them as they continue to look toward improving the squad and regaining relevancy. They are in the AL Central and it seems like four of those teams (including the Tigers) are in the rebuilding process. The Tigers send out 24-year-old righty Reese Olson to try and steal a game from the Dodgers. He’s had a spectacular September which is encouraging for next year’s rotation potential. He’s allowed just three earned runs over 19.2 innings this month. Overall, he has struggled for the season. He has five total quality starts on the season in 19 outings and three have come this month. Maybe he has figured something out, or it is a hot streak. It also helps that he pitched against the White Sox twice and the Reds once. Dodgers hitters have essentially no experience against Olson so it will be their first time seeing him.

SAN DIEGO, CA – AUGUST 6: The Los Angeles Dodgers players celebrate an 8-2 win over the San Diego Padres on August 6, 2023 at Petco Park in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

The Dodgers are already locked into the #2 seed for the National League playoffs. I think the only real question they have is if they are going to make it to 100 wins once again. My guess is they won’t but there is a possibility. The other, much bigger and more significant question is who will pitch for them in the playoffs. Walker Buehler was injured all year, Tony Gonsolin is out for the season, and now Julio Urias is facing domestic violence allegations. My guess is Urias is never going to wear a Dodgers uniform again after the Dodgers have basically erased all traces of him from the team. One of the guys that has somewhat stepped up for them is Bobby Miller. Miller has struggled a bit at home as he has allowed 27 earned runs over 51.1 innings. His last home start was spectacular though as he allowed just one run on three hits over seven innings against the Braves. He also has never faced the Tigers so the hitters might take a bit of time to adjust to him as well.

This game actually feels like one the Tigers could steal, but I think that Miller knows he has the potential to get a playoff start if he can pitch well to end the season. I also think Olson has been pitching very well for the Tigers and could keep it going here. Whatever he changed has made a positive change. I’ll back the under in this game at 8.5.

