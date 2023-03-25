You Can’t Escape It – ‘MLB The Show 23’ Features Timmy Trumpets Song

Videos by OutKick

Parents across the world are going to start losing their minds soon as their kids will be blaring what has become one of the most annoying songs to ever feature a trumpet.

Yes, the famed and massively irritating walkout song for New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz that became a viral sensation last year is heading to ‘MLB The Show 23.’ this week. The song quickly became more annoying than hearing Katy Perry on the radio, as social media and the Mets did what they do best – and overplayed it nonstop.

Just when you think you couldn’t get enough of DA-DA-DA-DA-DAAAAA, it can now ring from your smart TV and Bose systems!

Now parents, kids and video game baseball fans from across the world will get their daily fix of Timmy Trumpets whenever they please. One would think that this would be an ‘Amazin’ moment for Mets fans – however it’s sure to bring heartbreak as well.

That’s because Diaz tore a tendon in his knee just two weeks ago during a celebration on the mound after his Puerto Rican team won a game in the World Baseball Classic. The result? A surgery that has ended Diaz’s season before it even began.

DIAZ WILL MISS THE ENTIRE SEASON

The ‘Narco’ song became a massive hit for the Mets during their playoff run last season, only to have them fall short and lose to the Padres in the Wild Card Series.

Soon the song went from riches to rags – with Jerry Seinfeld even saying that the embracement of the song cursed the Mets.

Early access for the popular MLB The Show 23 dropped yesterday – with the full version being released everywhere this Tuesday, March 28th.

In addition to Timmy Trumpet the soundtrack will feature songs by Mac Miller, Phish, Metallica, and The Roots.