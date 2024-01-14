You Can Only Watch The Chiefs-Dolphins Game On Peacock, And That Has Fans Mad

Videos by OutKick

Peacock holds exclusive broadcasting rights for tonight’s Kansas City Chiefs-Miami Dolphins game. Absolutely no one is happy with this situation.

For the second time this year, NBC’s streaming service possesses exclusive rights to an NFL game. Unlike last time, this game boasts a lot more appeal to fans. A playoff matchup in the freezing cold between the defending champs and an entertaining Miami offense? Sign me up.

No literally, sign me up. Because that’s what you have to do to watch this marquee playoff game. Oh and by the way, you’ve gotta sign up for a $6-per month deal for the service.

While OutKick’s Dan Zaksheske hinted that paid viewership could become the norm with the NFL, fans still aren’t thrilled about the league’s decision. Frankly, I wouldn’t be either. In addition to the inconvenience, I wouldn’t want to pay an extra six bucks for a game. Who needs all that noise?

One fan found it disappointing that the NFL is trying to earn extra money through Peacock, since it already gets so much revenue from other sources.

But that was the most thoughtful and measured response to the streaming decision. Plenty of others took a much more humorous – and frustrated – route.

Me to NBC trying to get me to pay for Peacock by taking the Office away from me and then putting NFL playoffs on it toopic.twitter.com/2DpGN3e047 — Tommy Morris (@realtommymorris) January 13, 2024

Reaction to the NFL making people pay to watch a playoff game on Peacock pic.twitter.com/b7onm5Wo8D — John Elway (@FakeJohnElway) January 13, 2024

📌Good morning to everybody but the greedy, money-grubbing bastards at Peacock, NBC and the NFL.

May you choke on your money. — D. Earl Stephens (@EarlOfEnough) January 13, 2024

"History is made… for the first time ever…a playoff game is streamed, only on #Peacock!" Tone-deaf #Chiefs #Dolphins promo running on NBC #Texans #Browns telecast, as furor mounts over #NFL screwing fans for a couple of extra bucks. pic.twitter.com/0nxVy8dNjz — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) January 13, 2024