You Can Now Live On A Cruise Ship Forever

It wasn’t too long ago when people were stranded on cruise ships. They were begging to just return to America amid those early days and weeks of the Covid-19 pandemic.

You remember the stories. The lack of food and water. Some ships turning off WiFi so passengers wouldn’t learn any new information regarding their fate. Holed up in their small-ass rooms unable to leave while their toilets were overflowing. Just staring out their windows at the Home Of The Free while they were Locked Up On The Sea.

However, now the luxurious Storylines cruise line is betting on people wanting to get out of the country and back on the water. Only this time, indefinitely. For prices starting as low as $1 million, Storylines is offering life aboard a cruise ship forever.

Maybe all those nauseating celebrities and Hollywood elites that promised they would leave America will board Storylines and never come back. Let’s get to the details!

CRUISE SHIP WILL INCLUDE ALL YOUR FOOD AND DRINKS FOR LIFE

Storylines is building the 741-foot, 18-deck MV Narrative to house 1,000 occupants in 547 different rooms. The cheapest room option will be a $1 million, 237 square-foot studio option that comes with a queen-sized Murphy bed that you can store in your wall when you’re not using it. However you won’t be able to bring your flat screen TVs, as you will have to use the room’s television — which comes on a swivel.

The more expensive condos range all the way up to a 1,970-square-foot four-bedroom, two-floor home. That’ll run you $8 million dollars to spend the rest of your life.

CIRCLE THE GLOBE EVERY 3 AND A HALF YEARS

The boat comes equipped with 3 different swimming pools, a marina for water toys, as well as a bowling alley.

The cruise ship — expected to launch in 2025 has been reportedly selling pretty well — with some floor-plans close to selling out, according to Insider.

It will continuously circle the globe, making stops along the way at places like Montenegro and Istanbul. The expected global round trip will be every 3 and a half years, and then you do it all over again.

Luckily, the all inclusive price-tag does include unlimited food and drink at any of the 20 restaurants onboard.

No word on how reliable the WiFi is though.