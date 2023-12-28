Yoshinobu Yamamoto Says He’d Have Chosen Dodgers Even Without Ohtani

Videos by OutKick

The Los Angeles Dodgers made their latest massive free agency signing official on Wednesday, introducing Yoshinobu Yamamoto at a Dodger Stadium press conference.

It further enhanced what’s already been a remarkable offseason in Los Angeles, with the Dodgers wielding their financial might over rival organizations. But it’s not just the financial aspect that’s drawing players to LA. Shohei Ohtani, for example, referenced that the team’s winning culture over the past decade was a significant contributing factor to his decision.

It’s also been reported that other teams may have made better offers to some of the Dodgers new acquisitions, including Yamamoto.

Many assumed that the 25-year-old pitcher chose the Dodgers over a better financial offer from the Yankees because of the opportunity to play with Ohtani. Turns out, at least according to Yamamoto himself, that it wasn’t due to Ohtani at all, instead it was LA’s better track record of on-field success.

“I wouldn’t say [Ohtani] was the sole reason I decided to come here,” Yamamoto said at his press conference. “Even if he went somewhere else, I probably still would have ended up in LA as a Dodger. But on top of that, Shohei is obviously not only just one of the best Japanese players, but he’s one of the best players period in all of MLB. And so to be able to play with him from here on out, it definitely means a lot to [me].”

Los Angeles – Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto sits next to translator Mako Allbee as he answers questions during an introductory press conference at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday. Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Yoshinobu Yamamoto Reinforces Dodgers’ Philosophy

For the other 29 teams across the league, Yamamoto’s revelation on Wednesday must have come as a depressing surprise. Especially for other signature big market franchises like the Yankees, Mets and Giants who were also involved in the bidding.

The Dodgers didn’t beat them out for Yamamoto just because they had Ohtani; he chose them because of their sustained success.

When the Dodgers choose to come in at or towards the top of the bidding, players seemingly will choose them, all things being equal. Because they keep winning.

Despite their reputation, LA’s largely avoided significant free agency contracts until this winter. Mookie Betts was acquired via trade and then extended. Will Smith was a homegrown prospect, as was Cody Bellinger, Corey Seager, James Outman, Clayton Kershaw, Gavin Lux, Bobby Miller and Walker Buehler. Other key players were acquired in little publicized minor league deals, like Chris Taylor, Max Muncy or Evan Phillips. Until Ohtani and Yamamoto, Freddie Freeman was effectively their biggest free agency addition.

Despite drafting near the end of the first round most years, the Dodgers have continued to churn out useful prospects and rank near the top of the league’s farm systems. That pipeline allows them to spend money on established stars when they need to, with financial savings coming from young, cheap, productive players. And based on Ohtani and Yamamoto’s comments, players, even from Japan, have noticed.

How do you compete with that as an opposing team? How do you make your franchise the top free agency destination? That’s the question the other big market teams will have to answer. And quickly.