Yordan Alvarez Taken To Hospital Partially Due To In-Game Fireworks

Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez was taken to the hospital during the team’s Friday night game against the Atlanta Braves. According to Astros manager Dusty Baker, fireworks were partially to blame.

Alvarez reportedly started feeling sick in the fifth inning and left the game with what the team reported as an “illness.” Then it was revealed that Alvarez had been taken to the hospital.

Yordan Alvarez left the game with an undisclosed illness. He was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) August 20, 2022

Baker spoke to the media after the game and gave more info on the series of events that led to Yordan Alvarez’s trip to the hospital. Baker said that the team didn’t notice anything wrong with the left fielder until he arrived back in the dugout.

Dusty Baker had this update on Yordan Alvarez (illness) and Mauricio Dubon (elbow) after the game pic.twitter.com/z3cSbJI4ue — AT&T SportsNet™ | SW (@ATTSportsNetSW) August 20, 2022

“He’s being analyzed by the doctors,” Baker told reporters. “They said all his vitals are good. He’s feeling normal but he still has to see our doctor. He was just, he had shortness of breath, and then when they shot the fireworks off, the smoke kind of made it worse.”

Baker said the moment he knew Alvarez wasn’t feeling well was a scary one, but that things are looking good for the 25-year-old. Alvarez is having a great season, too, with a .295 batting average and a team-high 31 home runs.

“I’m glad we got him out when we did because I looked up and he was in the dugout and it was kind of a scary moment because it could be anything, but they said he’s doing fine at the moment,” Baker said.

The Astros ended up losing to the Braves 6-2. Before leaving the game Yordan Alvarez went 0-2 at the plate.

