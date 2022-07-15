Yoenis Cespedes Is Attempting An MLB Comeback

After having not played a professional baseball game in nearly two years, former Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes is attempting a comeback.

Now 36-years-old, Cespedes has agreed to play for the Águilas Cibaeñas in the Dominican Winter League, as reported by Francys Romero. Cespedes last spent time on the diamond on August 1, 2020 when he was still a member of the New York Mets.

Cespedes shot onto the Major League scene with the Athletics in 2012. He quickly became a fan favorite thanks to both his power and bravado. In 2013 he won the league’s Home Run Derby, was twice named an All-Star (2014, 2016) and was given a three-year, $75 million contract by the Mets in 2016.

Yoenis Céspedes will return to baseball in Dominican Winter League, per sources. It will be with the Aguilas Cibaeñas. The last time he played an official game was on August 1, 2020. pic.twitter.com/rG0CZXZFNk — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) July 13, 2022

Comeback attempts aren’t entirely new to Cespedes. After his five-year Mets tenure concluded following the 2020 season, he became a free agent and last year held an open “showcase” hoping to entice teams to sign him.

The combination of Cespedes’ injury-riddled second half of his career and his stated disinterest in spending time in the minor leagues, caused teams to hesitate. Following his workout, none of the 11 clubs present, or the league’s remaining 19 teams signed him.

He’s been out of baseball ever since.

In addition to his time with Oakland and New York, the right-handed Cespedes also spent time with Detroit and Boston. He’s a career .273 hitters with 165 home runs and 528 runs batted in. Depending on how his winter goes, he may have a chance to add to those numbers.

