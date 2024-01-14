YIKES! Australian Mom Horrified To Find The World’s Second-Most Venomous Snake In Her Son’s Underwear Drawer

Videos by OutKick

Most people don’t mind snakes, so long as we only see them on TV and never encounter them in person. But one Australian citizen had to deal with a slithery foe in the most unlikely – and personal – of places.

Mark Pelley, head of the aptly titled “Snake Hunter” business (which removes snakes), recently visited the house of a family for a peculiar visit. The mother of this family ventured into her toddler’s bedroom to get some underwear for her toddler.

But when she opened the drawer, she found something a little more dangerous than some children’s clothing.

Inside the draw sat a 5-foot Eastern brown snake. If you’re already horrified by this story, don’t worry, it gets better.

The Eastern brown snake is the second most venomous snake on the planet. Should one of these scaly nightmares bite you, it will paralyze you, stop your blood from clotting, and make you collapse.

And this mom saw one in her kid’s underwear drawer. That’s just great.

You Could Find An Eastern Brown Snake Just About Anywhere

“A brown snake in an underwear drawer. That is not something you see every day,” Pelley said.

Geez, ya don’t say mate. Does anyone else want to roll their eyes and say “Thanks, Captain Obvious?”

Lots of people who saw this incident over Facebook asked how the creature got their.

“We figured out what happened. She carried in folded washing yesterday and as she was taking clothes from [the] clothes line, [the] brown snake crawled into it,” Pelley said.

He added that despite its significant length, the snake went unnoticed because they’re actually quite light.

“They weigh next to nothing and seriously — this can happen to anyone,” he explained. “I’ve seen people carry brown snakes in their handbag or otherwise shopping bags. One day this could happen to you.”

Excuse me, what did you just say?

Apparently, if I’m ever in Australia, I could open up my backpack and find a lethal predator just chilling next to my clothes! Not only that, but they have a tendency to interrupt tennis matches as well.

If I ever visit Down Under, I think I’ll just stay in my hotel room. I’d like to leave with my blood still functioning properly.