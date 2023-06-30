Yeti Wants To Sell Idiots A $150 Ice Bucket With A $50 Ice Scoop

Videos by OutKick

Move aside Yeti skillet because the Yeti ice bucket is here for the low price of $150.

Yeti, a company mostly known for its coolers and tumblers, recently made waves when it decided to sell a cast iron skillet for $400.

For reference, a standard cast iron skillet can be bought for as little as $30 and nicer ones go for around $100.

For some reason that nobody seems to understand, Yeti thought selling one for $400 was a good idea. As they say, a fool and his money quickly parts ways.

Yeti sells an ice bucket for an absurd amount of money.

Well, turns out the $400 skillet might not even have been the most comical product Yeti is currently selling. It was brought to attention today by a fellow OutKick commando that the popular cooler company sells an ice bucket for $150 and a separate ice scoop for $50!

That means for $200, you can have Yeti’s ice bucket and scoop because how else are you going to get the ice out without a scoop?

In fact, how have people dished out ice for generations without this device? They clearly were doing it wrong.

For reference, the ice bucket and scoop combo is worth about 10 cases of Busch Light. What would you rather have: 10 cases of iced down Busch Lights (or your drink of choice) or a big spoon and a bucket?

I know what I’m choosing. Give me the beer.

This is simply outrageous.

The funniest part is Yeti’s website explicitly states the scoop IS NOT INCLUDED with the $150 ice bucket.

Now, you’re probably thinking this ice bucket must hold like an entire case, right? Wrong. It holds six beers. You’re paying $25 per beer to be cooled. I mean, Yeti is just messing with its customers, right?

What does a $50 scoop get you? It’s 316 stainless steel, dishwasher safe and has holes at the bottom of it. Money well spent, folks. Money well spent.

Ice just would cool the same if, you know, scooped it up with a cup or your hands.

Yeti sells $150 ice bucket and a $50 ice scoop. (Photographer: Sergio Flores/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

How much would you pay for something to scoop ice into a cup? I’ll go with whatever the cost of a single solo cup is. Not one penny past that, but congrats to Yeti because all know people are buying their stuff. What a world!