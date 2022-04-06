in MLB

Yes, Braves Have Reasons To Believe In Repeat

Nobody has repeated as MLB champions in 21 years, but a lot of people seem to the Atlanta Braves can tomahawk chop down that streak.

The defending champs begin their quest on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, as the delayed Opening Day has finally arrived. First pitch at Truist Park is set for 8:08 p.m. EST.

The Braves have won four straight NL East titles. A lot of people have them pegged to capture another. Repeating as overall champs, again, is a different matter entirely. No one has done it since the 1998-2000 New York Yankees.

But the Braves have plenty of reasons to believe. For starters, the big bats of Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ozzie Albies can be lethal. And watch out if Marcell Ozuna turns into something closer to the hitter he was in 2020.

Pitching-wise, things are equally impressive. “The bullpen is the best in the league with the additions of Kenley Jansen and Collin McHugh,” wrote David Schoenfield of ESPN.

Starters Max Fried, Charlie Morton and Ian Anderson form a true Big Three, though behind them, things get a little tricky.

Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies is congratulated by first baseman Matt Olson after hitting a solo home run during a spring training game against the Blue Jays. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“This is the most complete team the Braves have had entering a season since the early 2000s. But there are definite questions about the back end of the rotation,” wrote Mark Bowman of MLB.com.

A talented roster and experienced manager in Brian Snitker? It seems that once again, all good things are possible.

Written by Sam Amico

Sam Amico is the assistant managing editor-newsdesk at OutKick. He is also the co-founder and senior writer at Hoopswire.com, and has covered the NBA for nearly 20 years, including his time at Sports Illustrated, FOX Sports and CBS Sports. A native of Akron, Ohio, his writing career began in Wyoming.

