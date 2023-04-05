‘Yellowstone’ Star Admits She Has No Idea What Is Happening With The Show

Videos by OutKick

“Yellowstone” star Wendy Moniz is in the dark about the future of the show just like everyone else.

There have been a steady stream of conflicting reports about whether or not the series will continue with Kevin Costner or not. A Paramount Network executive expressed confidence Costner wasn’t going anywhere over the weekend at PaleyFest.

Notably, Costner and major “Yellowstone” stars were slated to show up and then didn’t. Read into that as much as you’d like, but the situation definitely remains fluid.

Now, the woman famous for playing John Dutton’s semi-love interest Lynelle Perry revealed she’s in the dark just like everyone else.

“Yellowstone” fans are in the dark on the show’s future. (Credit: Paramount Network)

“Yellowstone” star Wendy Moniz doesn’t know what will happen.

“I don’t know. I have no news to report about it. We’re all just, you know, finding out what everyone else is finding out as it’s going,” Moniz said last Saturday at PaleyFest, according to Fox News.

While she doesn’t know what will happen, Moniz would definitely like to make sure the “Yellowstone” paychecks keep coming for as long as possible.

Wendy Moniz doesn’t know what will happen with “Yellowstone.” (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

“I’m along for this ride for as long as it goes. That’s what I can tell you. It’s just been a dream job,” she further explained.

As for her relationship with Costner on set, Moniz described him as “really professional” and “a pleasure.”

Will “Yellowstone” end after season five. (Credit: Paramount Network)

Fans want answers.

As a huge “Yellowstone” and the point man on OutKick’s coverage of the hit western, I want answers just like everyone reading this.

The situation is truly starting to get a little bit ridiculous. There are nonstop conflicting stories. In just the past couple months it’s been reported Taylor Sheridan is “furious” with the situation and ready to kill John Dutton off, AND it’s been reported production could start soon and everything is fine.

How could both of those possibly be true? How could a Paramount Network official claim there’s confidence Costner isn’t going anywhere but nobody actually knows?

It just doesn’t add up at all. Some of the information has to be incorrect because so much of it is conflicting or contradictory.

Will Kevin Costner remain on “Yellowstone”? (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Paramount Network)

Hopefully, everything gets worked out and fans get a great conclusion at a minimum. The last thing fans want is for the show to go out with a dud ending like “Game of Thrones.” That’s the kind of outcome fans simply won’t tolerate.