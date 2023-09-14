Idiot Yellowstone Tourists With A Death Wish Charge Massive Bear With Its Cubs: VIDEO

Videos by OutKick

A group of Yellowstone tourists decided to test fate by sprinting towards a massive bear and its cubs.

OutKick readers know better than most that the animal thunderdome isn’t to be messed with. Nature isn’t your friend.

You never know what is lurking out there, and virtually none of it is friendly. A shark will treat you like an afternoon snack without a second thought. Bears will tear you limb to limb for a little fun on a weekday.

Yellowstone tourists run after massive bear with its cubs. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A group of tourists in Yellowstone nearly learned that the hard way. In a video shared by Yashar Ali, a group of tourists – one holding a child – decided to charge a large bear with its cub.

Yes, you read that correctly. They got out of their vehicles after spotting the bears, and took off running towards them.

Watch the insanely stupid decision below.

This is absolutely insane.



A group of tourists in Yellowstone was spotted exiting their cars and sprinting towards a mama bear and her two cubs.



One of the tourists had a child in his arms. pic.twitter.com/jZhP3skfdH — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 13, 2023

These tourists are very lucky.

This situation could have ended in absolute disaster. The fact it didn’t makes every single one of those people unbelievably lucky.

What the hell were they thinking? Why would you charge a bear with its cubs? Why would you bring a child with you?

Are you suicidal hoping to die? Because that’s a very realistic outcome in a situation like this one. This is virtually identical to the famous “Yellowstone” scene where John Dutton comes upon tourists near a grizzly.

You know what you should do if you spot a massive bear with its cubs out in the wild? Stay far away. If you want to take some photos from a distance right near your vehicle you can get back in? Knock yourself out.

Running towards a bear and presenting yourself as a threat is a great way to end up in the hospital or worse.

Yellowstone tourists rush bear and its cubs. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The animal thunderdome doesn’t play games, and these tourists were begging for a massive problem. It’s truly incredible how stupid some people are when it comes to nature, but I guess that we shouldn’t be surprised anymore at this point.