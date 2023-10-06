‘Yellowstone’ Generates Massive Tourism Money For Montana, Would Make John Dutton Furious

Videos by OutKick

“Yellowstone” has generated a massive windfall for Montana as tourists flood to the state the show is set in.

The epic Paramount Network neo-Western has been a massive hit ever since premiering in 2018, and while the series’ fate remains unknown amid issues behind the scenes, there’s no question its popularity is only growing as more and more people start watching.

It turns out “Yellowstone” is acting as an ATM for more than just the studios, executives and talent involved.

When will “Yellowstone” return to TV? Will Kevin Costner finish out the series? (Credit: Paramount Network)

“Yellowstone” draws people to visit Montana.

A study from the Bureau of Business and Economic Research and the Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research at the University of Montana found the show produced a $730 million tourism boom to the state in 2021, according to a report from the Washington Post.

Not only did the show result in big spending, but also a staggering amount of new visitors. The study found two million people visited the state simply because of the show. The one thing John Dutton wants to keep out of Montana above all else – outsiders and their money – has flooded the state. He certainly wouldn’t be happy about that.

“Yellowstone” is responsible for major tourism spending in Montana. (Credit: Paramount Network)

Has there ever been a TV show in modern history that resulted in a massive tourism boost to a state? If there is one, I certainly can’t think of it.

“Lost” was shot in Hawaii, but the show’s setting was on a fictional island. I don’t think many people were rushing to visit Hawaii because of the former ABC series.

“Yellowstone” certainly appears to be in a league of its own when it comes to its ability to move the needle.

“Yellowstone” is responsible for a huge tourism boost in Montana. (Credit: Paramount Network)

People can’t get enough of Taylor Sheridan’s series.

The fact millions of people are visiting Montana and the series generated more than $700 million in tourism spending in a single year should tell you everything you need to know about the show’s appeal.

Viewers simply can’t get enough of the gritty, dark neo-Western from the mind of Taylor Sheridan. While most of Hollywood pumps out woke garbage, Sheridan focuses on giving fans an epic journey that puts entertaining viewers above all else.

Clearly, it’s working. Old episodes of “Yellowstone” currently airing on CBS are dominating the TV ratings, despite being more than five years old.

“Yellowstone” has become an unstoppable TV force. (Credit: Paramount Network)

Now, fans sit waiting on pins and needles for season five to return so we can all find out how “Yellowstone” ends. Unfortunately, a timeline for that to happen remains very unclear, and it’s not known if Kevin Costner will ever appear on the series again. Fortunately for all of you, we’ll be following like a hawk here at OutKick. Make sure to check back for any and all updates we might have.