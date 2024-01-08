‘Yellowstone’ Creator Drops The Mic On Critics Who Hate The Show

Videos by OutKick

Taylor Sheridan couldn’t care less if critics don’t like “Yellowstone.”

The hit neo-Western series is scheduled to return this November to wrap up its fifth and final season. Fans can’t wait to see how all the drama and chaos unfolds to put a bow on one of the best shows ever made.

It’s been nonstop violence, intrigue, drama and the occasional sex/love storyline sprinkled in since the first episode premiered.

Despite the show being a massive hit with fans, critics have made a habit out of tearing it to shreds and attacking it. The main reason why is because it appeals to regular Americans and not the coasts.

Sheridan, the man who created the “Yellowstone” universe, thinks it’s been purposely designed for critics to hate.

Taylor Sheridan doesn’t believe “Yellowstone” was designed for critics to enjoy. (Photo Credit: Cam McLeod/Paramount Network)

Taylor Sheridan says “Yellowstone” should be hated by critics.

Sheridan recently sat down with Joe Rogan for an interview on the latter’s podcast, and he revealed that he’s aware critics don’t like it. He also doesn’t give a damn.

“It has no plot, really. [The plot is] Don’t take my land, I want your land. In that, I have a lot of opportunities to poke fun, but also kind of point out different points of views, and kind of really study a way of life and a world. There’s a lot of defiance in the way I do it…It’s not surprising that critics hate it because it’s designed for them to hate,” the “Yellowstone” creator explained to Rogan, according to Business Insider.

Talk your trash, Sheridan. Talk your trash.

“Yellowstone” has been a hit show for years. (Photo Credit: Cam McLeod/Paramount Network)

Good for Taylor Sheridan for coming out and saying what fans have known for a very long time. “Yellowstone” has nothing to do with critics or the coastal elites.

It’s a show designed for regular people who want to simply be entertained above all else. The show also pushes values you find in the heartland.

The main themes are family, loyalty and protecting what’s yours. There’s also a hell of a lot of guns, which we all know Americans love.

If critics have an issue with “Yellowstone,” then they can choose from thousands of other shows that are woke nonsense. The rest of us will continue watching the Duttons go to war over their land, and we’ll do it with joy in our souls.

When does “Yellowstone” return? (Photo Credit: James Minchin/Paramount Network)

Now, fans sit and wait for November to roll around so we can find out how this epic ride ends. Hit me with your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. Let’s debate all the possible scenarios.