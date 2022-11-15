‘Yellowstone’ Drops Insanely Sinister Preview For The Weeks Ahead

It looks like death is on the doorstep in “Yellowstone” season five.

The fifth season of the Kevin Costner-led show premiered Sunday night, and as expected, things got off to a very hot start. You can read my full review here.

.@Yellowstone returned with an ABSOLUTE BANG.



– An unexpected death

– John Dutton is the leader America needs

– Does Jamie have more leverage than Beth realizes?

– The masterplan is starting to become clear



MY FULL RECAP: https://t.co/6duap92R6h — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 14, 2022

Now, fans have a look at what’s coming up in the weeks ahead. If there’s one thing that’s clear, things are going to get a lot crazier before they calm down.

“You know, the first Duttons that got to this valley, fighting was all they knew. That’s how they got here. How they kept the land once they did. What it must be like to be that free? Cowards rule the world these days,” John states to open the sinister preview for what’s coming next.

Buckle up and check it out below.

“Yellowstone” fans are ready for whatever chaos comes next.

Are we in for a crazy time or are we in for a crazy time the rest of the way in season five? The answer is an obvious yes.

I’d like to point out right now that I speculated right away that Jamie has way more leverage than Beth believes. Judging from the preview, it appears my speculation is correct.

It looks like Jamie might be preparing to hitch his wagon to Sarah Atwood from Market Equities (did his baby mother just leave?). Is Jamie really going to go against his family again? Is there a plan we don’t know about? It’s impossible to say right now, but as I predicted Jamie might have more cards than people realize.

“Yellowstone” releases preview for what’s coming in the weeks ahead. (Credit: Paramount Network)

We went more than 300 days between the ending of “Yellowstone” season four and the start of season five. Expectations were high, and Taylor Sheridan definitely didn’t let viewers down.

It got off to an epic start, and the stakes have never been higher for John Dutton and his family.

“Yellowstone” season five starts with a bang. (Credit: Paramount Network)

Now, we sit and wait for episode two to drop Sunday night. Yeah, you could say I’m excited, and I’ll make sure you’re all updated on everything you need to know.