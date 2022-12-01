‘Yellowstone’ Ratings Prove Fans Love Non-Woke Entertainment

“Yellowstone” continues to torch the competition when it comes to the TV ratings.

The fourth episode – “Horses in Heaven” – of the hit series with Kevin Costner obliterated all other scripted shows that aired this past Sunday.

Yellowstone recap:



– Jamie can't keep it in his pants.

– Beth needs to die.

– Kayce is easily the best sibling

– Rip, once again, will protect John at all costs

– Is John's flame back in his life?



READ MY FULL RECAP HERE: https://t.co/vt3MC5vGg5 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 28, 2022

On just the Paramount Network broadcast, the fourth episode of season five averaged more than 8.3 million viewers. That number doesn’t include streaming data or people who watch after the fact.

The more than 8.3 million viewers made it easily the most-watched scripted show of the day, and it wasn’t close.

“Yellowstone” continues to put up monster TV ratings. Four episodes of season five have already aired, and people can’t get enough. (Credit: Paramount Network)

For reference, the season five premiere of “Yellowstone” was the most-watched show of 2022, according to a release from Paramount Network.

The show has clearly captivated America, and it’s not going to let go at any point in the near future. It also goes to prove that you can have unlimited success when you focus on just giving viewers an incredible ride.

“Yellowstone” is one of the best TV shows ever made. The ratings prove it’s a hit with fans. (Credit: Paramount Network)

“Yellowstone” is all about messed up characters, darkness and unexpected twists and turns. It doesn’t attempt to lecture viewers about liberal soapbox topics. How has it gone over with fans?

Well, since it premiered in 2018, the audience has grown and it continues to crush everything else on TV.

You can set your watch to “Yellowstone” just dominating the TV industry whenever a new season drops.

I sat down with @Yellowstone star Wes Bentley to discuss season five and why America loves the show.



While most people in Hollywood are awful and arrogant, Bentley is a great guy.



Incredibly down to Earth and an awesome person. pic.twitter.com/cC9RXLhzPS — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 10, 2022

Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for the latest "Yellowstone" updates as we have them. There's still a lot of season five left, and I can't wait to watch how it all shakes out.