‘Yellowstone’ Return Date Officially Announced

“Yellowstone” fans better get comfortable because there won’t be a single new episode for a long time.

The rest of season five – the final season of the hit neo-Western from Taylor Sheridan – was initially slated to return this month.

However, OutKick readers know I’ve been saying for a very long time that wasn’t possible. Writers and actors striking combined with chaos with Kevin Costner behind the scenes meant there was no return in sight.

Well, the return WILL happen, but not until next year.

“Yellowstone” won’t return until next year. (Photo Credit: Emerson Miller for Paramount Network)

“Yellowstone” slated for 2024 return.

Paramount Network announced Thursday morning the rest of season five and the conclusion of the show will premiere November 24, 2024.

Yes, you read that correctly. The Kevin Costner-led hit won’t return for an entire year from now. Season five went on break January 1, 2023.

If “Yellowstone” returns the first Sunday of November 2024, which is the 3rd, it will be 672 days between episodes, and that’s the quickest the show can return.

More than 22 months between episodes is going to send viewers through the roof and for good reason. No entertainment fan wants to wait for new episodes, and they damn sure don't want to wait two years. That's outrageous.

“Yellowstone” won’t return until 2024. (Photo Credit: Emerson Miller for Paramount Network)

Will Kevin Costner return?

The only silver lining here is that a November 2024 release means it’s possible, although unclear, that Kevin Costner might return.

It certainly means there will be plenty of time for Taylor Sheridan and Costner to figure out any lingering issues. I’m still not optimistic, but at least there’s a runway where it’s possible.

Fans want him to return. Does Sheridan and the network want him to return? That’s a totally different question nobody has the answer to.

Will Kevin Costner return to “Yellowstone.” (Photo Credit: Emerson Miller for Paramount Network)

More “Yellowstone” spin-offs are on the way.

On top of announcing the November 2024 return date, Paramount Network also announced spin-offs “1944” and “2024” are on the way as expected. It’s believed Matthew McConaughey will star in “2024.”



“Within five years, we grew Yellowstone from a hit U.S. cable show with five million viewers into a global hit franchise with over 100 million fans around the world and multiple extensions – and, we’re just getting started. On the heels of 1883 and 1923’s success, our new planned spinoffs, 1944 and 2024, will take audiences on a thrilling, new and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon – thanks to the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan,” Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios, announced in the Thursday release.

So, let that help ease the sting of the massive “Yellowstone” delay. There’s plenty of new content on the way.

There will be a nearly two-year break between the first and second half of “Yellowstone.” (Photo: Emerson Miller for Paramount Network)

Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for the latest updates